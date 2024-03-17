Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $656.00 to $635.00. The stock had previously closed at $565.44, but opened at $504.00. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $526.41, with a volume of 585,813 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

