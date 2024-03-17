UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UMBF. Barclays started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.17.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,667 shares of company stock worth $1,187,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in UMB Financial by 198.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,648,000 after buying an additional 94,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.