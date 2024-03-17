UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $170.05 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $194.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.45.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

