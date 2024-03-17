United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 14th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Price Performance

United Fire Group stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $558.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

