United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Announces Earnings Results

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter.

United Homes Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHG opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. United Homes Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in United Homes Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in United Homes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Homes Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.