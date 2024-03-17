United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,577 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

