United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 45,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $291.29 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $145.34 and a 12-month high of $298.36. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.98.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.