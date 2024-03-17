Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

UEIC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $97.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.52 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Further Reading

