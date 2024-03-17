Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
About Universal Media Group
Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.
