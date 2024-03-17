UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million.

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

URGN stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at UroGen Pharma

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

About UroGen Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $20,787,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 813,377 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $7,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

