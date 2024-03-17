UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million.

URGN stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $20,787,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 813,377 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $7,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

