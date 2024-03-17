UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million.
UroGen Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %
URGN stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.
In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
