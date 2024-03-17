UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $2.62 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

