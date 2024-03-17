UWM Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

UWM has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect UWM to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. UWM has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UWM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 250.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in UWM by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.