VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.23. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 232,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 67,587 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 130,574 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

