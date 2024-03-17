Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.08), reports. The business had revenue of C$13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.30 million.
Valeo Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of TSE VPH opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$17.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. Valeo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55.
Valeo Pharma Company Profile
