Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 14th total of 8,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $166.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.