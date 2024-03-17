VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,435,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,312,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

