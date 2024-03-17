Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,058,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,418,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.