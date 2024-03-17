Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

