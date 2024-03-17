Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,486,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.