Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$122.90 and last traded at C$123.27. Approximately 249,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 211,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.75.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.