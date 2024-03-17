Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Holdings Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,432,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

