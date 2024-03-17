Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VTYX

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.