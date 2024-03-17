Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.
Several analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of VTYX stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.36.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
