Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 47,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock worth $1,152,053. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $234.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.52 and a 1-year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

