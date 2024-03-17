VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Eight Capital

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

TSE FORA opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.01. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$2.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.33. The company has a market cap of C$130.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.53.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

