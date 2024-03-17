VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.50. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FORA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
