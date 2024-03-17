Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $76.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.