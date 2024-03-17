Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
