Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.2 %

Via Renewables stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Via Renewables by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.