Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.80. 15,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 25,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The company has a market cap of $389.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 913.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 57,916 shares during the period.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

