Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,826 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.36% of Viking Therapeutics worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

