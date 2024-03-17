Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 4.6% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 1,642,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,340,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

