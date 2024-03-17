Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Up 10.3%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.93. 146,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

