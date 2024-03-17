Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.18. Approximately 849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.
About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF
The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.
