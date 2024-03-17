Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 912,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $161.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

