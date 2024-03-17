Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells $5,114,019.87 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vistra Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of VST opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.03.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.