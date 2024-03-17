Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 797,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

