W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $886.11.

Shares of GWW opened at $994.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $925.20 and a 200 day moving average of $813.83. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,016.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

