Walleye Capital LLC Buys 182,221 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 220.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,221 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Kura Oncology worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

