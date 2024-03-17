Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 214.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $53.76 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

