Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 230,298 Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.88% of Alpha Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 102.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 884,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 448,433 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 17.7% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 4.5% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

