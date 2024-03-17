Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 83,963 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of IDEAYA Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,557 shares of company stock worth $4,336,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.