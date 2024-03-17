Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,087 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SMFG opened at $11.52 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

