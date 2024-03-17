Walleye Trading LLC Sells 7,471 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AIRC opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

