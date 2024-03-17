Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Stock Price Up 300%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Free Report) rose 300% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 4,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 60,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Warrior Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Warrior Gold

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

