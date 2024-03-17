Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 14th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCC

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.