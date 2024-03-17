Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $210.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.03. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $211.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock worth $5,935,154 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after buying an additional 1,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

