Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -1.16. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.67.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
