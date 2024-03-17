Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -1.16. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

