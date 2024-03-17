Wedbush Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $32.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Wedbush currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.06.

S opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

