Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 422 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average is $187.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

