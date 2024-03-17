Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $57.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

