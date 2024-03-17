Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,666 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $396.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.50 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

